NATO chief: No military solution to Karabakh conflict

NATO has no direct role, but supports the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Co-Chairs to try to find a political solution to the Karabakh conflict, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during the 65th annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

His comment came as a response to the question by Armenian delegate Andranik Kocharyan on how the Alliance can contribute to the fair and long-lasting settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

“On Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. First of all, I met the Armenian Prime Minister in UN not so many weeks ago. That was a very good meeting, we discussed a wide range of issues,” Stoltenberg said.

He added that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is an unresolved conflict and, of course, in NATO they are concerned about the fact that they had not been able to find a political and permanent solution to that conflict.

“It is clear that there is no military solution to the conflict. NATO has no direct role, but what we do is to support the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Co-Chairs to try to find a political solution.”