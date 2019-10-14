Armenia’s Constitutional Court to publish judgment on CC chair in upcoming 3 days

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Constitutional Court will publish the decision on rejecting the proceedings on parliament’s appeal to terminate the powers of the head of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan during the upcoming three days.
“At the moment, I do not consider it necessary to give explanations, we simply decided to reject the appeal to launch proceedings,” judge Alvina Gyumumyan told reporters.
The Constitutional Court of Armenia decided Monday to reject the proceedings on the appeal of the National Assembly regarding the termination of powers of the head of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan.
According to the current legislation, the CC holds a meeting within seven days after the registration of the appeal, and determines whether the appeal is accepted for production, and within the 30-day period the Constitutional Court must take one of two decisions - either reject the appeal or terminate the powers of a particular judge.
The appeal was initiated by ruling “My Step” parliamentary group. Tovmasyan, who was ellected in February 2018, considers the initiative politically motivated.