Expert: Armenia has great potential for geotourism development

YEREVAN. – An international conference, entitled “Museums of Natural Sciences as a Factor of Development of Geotourism,” has kicked off Tuesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
The event is devoted to the 80th anniversary of the Hovhannes Karapetyan Geological Museum of Armenia.
Khachatur Meliksetyan, Director of the Institute of Geological Sciences of Armenia, said that this museum is famous around the world for its unique exhibits, and it can become a good condition for the development of geotourism.
The geologist expressed a conviction that Armenia has great potential for the development of geotourism, and this can be a good precondition for the country’s economic growth.