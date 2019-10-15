Kurdish community of Armenia submits letter to US embassy

Armenia, Russia justice ministers discuss matters of mutual interest

Trial of criminal case including Armenia 2nd president, some other former senior officials to reconvene November 5

Armenia PM receives visiting Georgia counterpart

Defense attorney: Armenia 2nd President can’t attend court sessions for 1 to 2 weeks

Trial of criminal case involving Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, some other former senior officials resumes

Kurdish community of Armenia staging protest outside US embassy

Airbus delegation to arrive in Armenia at President Sarkissian’s invitation

Expert: Mosque that reopened in Karabakh is example of Iranian religious culture

Armenian Finance Minister reports on implementation of state budget in first half of 2019

Expert: Armenia has great potential for geotourism development

Volkswagen not to build car plant in Turkey?

Armenia joins France initiative at Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting, Turkey delegation suffers defeat

Armenian FM raises issue of ensuring balance of commitments during meeting with Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Chechen President says Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia promises to come to Chechen

Armenian PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (PHOTOS)

Draft law on confiscation of illegally acquired property discussed in Yerevan

Armenia PM: We will get in Vanadzor the effect we got in Gyumri

Parliamentary committee discusses report on implementation of state budget for first half of 2019

Mike Pence: US simply not going to tolerate Turkey’s invasion of Syria anymore

Newspaper: Istanbul Convention to soon be debated on again in Armenia

2 Kurdish journalists killed in Turkey bombing in Syria

Trump says he will soon impose sanctions against Turkey

Northern Cyprus leader slams Turkey's op in Syria, infuriates Erdogan

Ankara condemns and rejects EU calls

François Rochebloine: No progress in Karabakh settlement

Chile interested in signing free trade area agreement with Eurasian Union

Stoltenberg: Turkey is important for NATO

CoE Secretary General: No controversy between Istanbul Convention and Armenia’s Constitution

Iranian lawmakers slam Turkey’s aggression in Syria

EU nations plan sanctions against Turkey

Venice commission on Istanbul convention and Armenian constitution, Armenian MFA briefing: 14.10.19

Armenia’s Constitutional Court to publish judgment on CC chair in upcoming 3 days

US lawmaker: Now would be good time for US to recognize Armenian Genocide

Italy to adopt decree that blocks supply of arms to Turkey

Trump: Big sanctions on Turkey coming!

Alan Gogbashian not to take up role of UK Ambassador to Armenia

Armenian Constitutional Court rejects parliamentary appeal on Hrayr Tovmasyan

NATO chief: No military solution to Karabakh conflict

Hrayr Tovmasyan on “his” real estate: According to media publications, I am one of the richest people in region

Economist: Government assurances alone are not enough to attract investment in Armenia

Armenian MFA: Aliyev publicly confirmed that Azerbaijan wants to get Karabakh without population

Armenian minister participates in Artificial Intelligence in Sports conference in UAE

Analyst: Simultaneous drop in market prices does not help attract new investors

MPs intend to ban water withdrawal from Lake Sevan in case of negative balance

Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan should not complain on destruction of historical monuments

EU foreign ministers urge Turkey to cease operation in Syria

Armenia President condoles with Japan Emperor

Sanitek launches process of petitioning to International Court of Arbitration, against Armenia

Dollar falls in Armenia

MFA: Armenia urges partners not to contribute to arms race

Woman, 47, dies while giving birth at Yerevan hospital

Armenian MFA expresses condolences to Japan

Armenian MFA: Relations with Tbilisi are important for Yerevan

Armenian FM to visit Monaco

Bulgarian FM to visit Armenia

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to travel to Yerevan

Minister: Armenia among 10 most favorable countries in terms of legal regulations for foreign investment

MFA spokesperson: History is not strongest side of Azerbaijani President

Armenian MFA: Issue of sending troops to Syria is not considered

Russia citizen dies at Yerevan hotel

Interview with Ameriabank representative on what is happening in housing market

Noubar Afeyan: Blockchain technology is weapon against corruption, abuse

Expert: Turkey enters Syria with permission from Washington, Moscow, Damascus

Armenia opposition lawmaker: Process of judicial reforms chosen by authorities is correct

Armenian MP of Syria: Presenting Turkey’s Ottoman mindset to world is task of us all

Analyst: Armenian citizens feel no growth in economic activity

Expert: Economic revolution in Armenia begins and ends with its announcement

Erdogan goes to Baku

President of Nooor Association: Armenia may become center for blockchain technology development

Artsakh President convenes working consultation with Artsakh MFA

Armenia opposition MP: PM sent message to local political players that new cycle with new game rules needs to start

PM’s wife attends Swiss Red Cross charity event dedicated to Armenia

ECHR constitutes Grand Chamber to give Armenia CC advisory opinion on ex-President Kocharyan case

Drug courier injures border guard on Iran-Azerbaijan border

Artsakh parliament speaker receives Eleni Theocharous

Armenia Constitutional Court on Monday to decide whether to consider parliament petition on Hrayr Tovmasyan

Armenia PM: Our double-digit growth in tourism will continue in 2020

Legendary classical music composers to arrive in Yerevan from all over world

Georgian PM’s agenda during his visit to Armenia known

World oil prices are falling

Yerevan man, 43, dies on the spot after being hit by car

Canada air force plane crashes in US

China has begun fulfilling tariff deal arrangements with US, Trump says

Armenia villager, 62, dies after injection

Merkel calls on Erdogan to immediately end military strike in Syria

MP: Few years ago I gave Erdogan photos of children of Genocide victims, but story repeats

Syrian citizen gets into accident in Vayots Dzor province

Tesla electric cars have serious memory problems

Meeting of car-importers with acting Armenian police chief completes

German conservative leader intends to ban dual citizenship

Erdogan claims death of at least 18 Turkish citizens amid shelling in Syria

Putin says he doesn't read Trump’s tweets

Armenian parliament speaker meets in Belgrade with Serbian parliament head

Georgian PM to visit Armenia on October 15

Francophone center to open in Stepanakert

Car importers hold rally in Yerevan to voice their concerns

Princess of Belgium arrested in London during protests

Artsakh President visits trade fair organized amid Day of Agricultural Worker (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM advisor: Plane crashed in Congo has no relation to Armenia