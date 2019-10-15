ARF: We doubt any progress regarding settlement of Karabakh conflict

Regardless of what the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group said or will say, in fact, the process of resolving the Karabakh conflict was actually suspended even before April 2016, although talks were underway, said Giro Manoyan, one of the leaders of ARF Dashnaktsutiun and the head of its Armenian Cause Office.
According to him, until April 2016, talks were held in order to create some kind of favorable atmosphere. After April, all this was generally frozen.
"After last year’s changes in Armenia, some more time was needed for the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet each other. But today, especially after the statement made recently by the President of Azerbaijan and the response of the Prime Minister of Armenia, I doubt any progress regarding the settlement of the issue," he said.