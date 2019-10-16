Armenian FM and EU special representative discuss Karabakh issue

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received Wednesday a delegation led by Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Armenian MFA reported.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the comprehensive Armenia-EU partnership agenda, and touched on pressing regional issues and steps to further strengthen cooperation within the mandate of the EU Special Representative. The sides also discussed the Karabakh issue. The FM, in particular, presented the current situation around the peace process. In this context, EU support was noted for the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict under the auspices of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.