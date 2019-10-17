Head of Human Rights and Benevolence Center of Armenian Defense Ministry meets with servicewomen

Head of Human Rights and Benevolence Center of Armenian Defense Ministry, Colonel Aleksandr Avetisyan met with servkcewomen, Defense Ministry's press service reported.
Within the visit with the group of experts a meeting was organized with the female servicemen of one of the military units in order to get acquainted with women's rights in the Armed Forces and ensuring equal opportunities, existing problems, as well as the positions of female servicemen regarding their solution.
Issues related to the involvement of women in the armed forces and their integration were also discussed with the commanders and command staff of the military units.