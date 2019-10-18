My step party: Corrupt parties shouldn't get chance to develop political activity in Armenia

Corrupt, undemocratic parties should not get a chance to develop political activity in Armenia or, as has often happened recently, to demonstrate an imitation of political activity, said Friday Lena Nazaryan, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament from the My Step ruling bloc.
So, according to her, a lot depends on the values that the party adheres to.
“However, along with the broad autonomy that is provided to the parties and should be preserved, I believe that it is necessary to legislate principles that should be binding,” she said.
According to the vice speaker, this is a very important factor, because parties are the only mechanism for ensuring the participation of various political forces in the elections.