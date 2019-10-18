Erdogan threatens to continue operation in Syria if the US does not keep its promises

Ankara will continue the operation in Syria if the US does not keep its promises to withdraw Kurdish forces outside the security zone, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.
According to him, if the US keeps its word until Tuesday night, then the theme of the security zone will be resolved, Telegraph reported.
Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday agreed to suspend 120 hours of Turkish operation in Syria to withdraw Syrian Kurdish self-defense forces from the border with Turkey. Pence said the agreement implies the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from the 30-kilometer security zone on the Turkish-Syrian border and that the US will facilitate this process. Pence noted that US troops will not return to this area.