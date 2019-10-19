US Senator says Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria is 'strategic nightmare'

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria, calling it a strategic nightmare, CNBC reported.

Turkey agreed to suspend the attack on Syria for five days, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that he would resume a full-scale operation against Kurdish forces if they did not leave the border's security zone.

According to US President Donald Trump, Erdogan told him that there was a small sniper and mortar shootout in the region that was quickly eliminated, and the Turkish leader assured he really wants the ceasefire to work.

McConnell said Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops would help Washington’s opponents and harm their allies.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke about some positive activity and expressed hope that in the coming hours, both Turks and Kurdish fighters in the region will take their commitments seriously.

A senior Pentagon spokesman said US forces will conduct aerial reconnaissance of the security zone to monitor the prisons in which Islamic State fighters are located.