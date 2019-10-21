News
Armenian parliament's council sitting held
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The sitting of the Armenian parliament's council was held by the parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, parliament's press service reported.

The draft amendments to the agenda of the third session of the parlament's seventh convocation and the agenda of the October 22 sitting were discussed and approved. The procedure for discussing agenda issues on October 22 was established. The draft supplement to the agenda included 14 issues, the agenda of the meeting on October 22, 21 issues.

A schedule has been set for discussions on the draft budget for 2020 and the changes presented by the government.
