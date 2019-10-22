Blockchain technologies to be taught in Armenia

The Luys Foundation initiates the creation of an educational and analytical direction, which will be led by ex-Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan.

As Haykanush Ayvazyan, an economic expert at the Fund, told Armenian News - NEWS.am, blockchain technology is an innovative industry that is developing at a high speed, penetrating into various fields and spreading more and more.

According to her, today blockchain technologies are moving to a new stage of development, and the Luys Foundation seeks to contribute to the spread of these technologies in Armenia. In particular, the fund expects to become the initial link in the chain and take on the training of blockchain technologies.

“From now on, an educational and analytical direction will operate in our Luys Foundation, which will be headed by ex Armenian Finance ex-minister Vardan Aramyan. Pre-registration of all those interested in getting an education or research in this field has already begun,” she said.

The educational part of this initiative will cover several levels, adapted both for beginners who have no idea about the blockchain, and for people who own certain information about these technologies.

The legal expert of the Foundation Hovhannes Adabashyan, in turn, noted that the classes will be conducted by leading Armenian specialists in the field.

“In the near future, name of specialists who will share their knowledge in the field of blockchain technologies will be published. We’ve been working already on attracting professionals from abroad, thereby subsequently foreign specialists will also share their skills,” he said, noting that the fund puts an emphasis on, having trained a large number of specialists, to stimulate the development of these technologies in Armenia.