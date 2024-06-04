News
Self-cleaning material more transparent than glass is created that cools rooms
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

Researchers at the Institute of Microstructure Technology (Germany) have developed a new type of metamaterial.

It solves a number of problems related to structures with transparent elements, particularly glass roofs and walls.

The new PMMM (Polymer-based Microphotonic Multifunctional Metamaterial) is a thin film that can be attached to ordinary glass.

According to Nature, the secret of this material is its microscopic structure, on which the micropyramid pattern is made. This pattern is only 10 microns wide, making the metamaterial surface particularly functional.

One of the key properties of the new material is the ability to scatter up to 73% of the rays of the rising sun. This, according to Planet Today, enables the creation of more comfortable and private interior spaces while minimizing glare and providing protection from unwanted outside views.

In addition, this metamaterial has high transparency, transmitting up to 95% of visible light, surpassing the properties of traditional glass. It enables to use natural light at home without compromising privacy.

Another important property of this new material is its ability to cool the surrounding area. With a high emissivity close to that of a blackbody, this metamaterial is able to effectively repel heat, resulting in a lower room temperature. Calculations show that it can reduce the temperature by 6°C compared to the environment.

Finally, this metamaterial has self-cleaning properties thanks to its super-hydrophobic surface, which makes cleaning and maintenance considerably easier.

The new metamaterial is a significant advance in structures with transparent elements, providing vastly improved comfort, privacy, and energy efficiency.
