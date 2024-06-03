Discussions on Armenia ‘Academic City’ project continue under PM leadership

A consultation was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during which matters related to the master plan of the "Academic City" of Armenia were discussed, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A discussion was held on the planned steps after the approval of the conceptual master plan. According to Pashinyan, at this phase it is indispensable to deal with this matter, and to have a roadmap, with specific dates and persons in charge, for the preparation of the respective area.

Also, the premier instructed to submit a proposal regarding the transition from the master plan to the schematic plan, on what principle it will be implemented. As per Pashinyan, it is already possible to think about it today because there is enough information and necessary material.

Views were exchanged also on a number of matters related to infrastructure.

In addition, several matters related to the development of the transport project were clarified.

And reference was made to the implementation of various planned legislative regulations.