News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Discussions on Armenia ‘Academic City’ project continue under PM leadership
Discussions on Armenia ‘Academic City’ project continue under PM leadership
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

A consultation was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during which matters related to the master plan of the "Academic City" of Armenia were discussed, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A discussion was held on the planned steps after the approval of the conceptual master plan. According to Pashinyan, at this phase it is indispensable to deal with this matter, and to have a roadmap, with specific dates and persons in charge, for the preparation of the respective area.

Also, the premier instructed to submit a proposal regarding the transition from the master plan to the schematic plan, on what principle it will be implemented. As per Pashinyan, it is already possible to think about it today because there is enough information and necessary material.

Views were exchanged also on a number of matters related to infrastructure.

In addition, several matters related to the development of the transport project were clarified.

And reference was made to the implementation of various planned legislative regulations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Self-cleaning material more transparent than glass is created that cools rooms
The secret of this metamaterial is its microscopic structure…
 Russia develops a device to effectively combat ice on roads
Scientists of Perm Polytechnic are developing special equipment for the device of a heating element based on geogrid...
 Monorail electric taxi carriages developed in Europe
The European Union fund began financing the project in 2022….
 Hi-tech minister: We are trying to turn Armenia into innovative hub
Connecting to the Black Sea submarine electricity cable will enable the country to become a bridge between Iran and the Gulf countries, according to Mkhitar Hayrapetyan…
 Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Vassilis Maragos discuss Armenia-EU cooperation agenda matters (PHOTOS)
The high-tech industry minister received the head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia…
 General Director of Ucom gave a lecture at the French University in Armenia
To be a good manager, you need experience; it's impossible to become one without it...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos