Tevan Poghosyan: Armenian authorities’ actions on Syrian issue are balanced
Tevan Poghosyan: Armenian authorities’ actions on Syrian issue are balanced
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The actions of the Armenian authorities on the Syrian issue are balanced, President the International Center for Human Development Tevan Poghosyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, on the one hand, the Foreign Ministry’s political position periodically sounds, including in the form of messages, on the other, Armenia demonstrates involvement in the form of humanitarian missions and readiness to accept refugees. 

“The Syrian issue directly affects our interests, given the presence of a large Armenian community. Thus, we should work not only with the Syrian Armenians, but also with the Lebanese, as it is possible that some processes can also begin against the background of everything that is happening in Lebanon,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
