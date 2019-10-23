News
Wednesday
October 23
News
Wednesday
October 23
Margarita Khachatryan: One who didn’t serve in army can’t criticize mother of fallen soldier
Margarita Khachatryan: One who didn’t serve in army can’t criticize mother of fallen soldier
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – At the meeting with the Prime Minister, I raised a question that became a reason to “stone” me. Margarita Khachatryan, Chairperson of the “Zinvori Mayr” (Soldier's Mother) NGO, said this at a press conference on Wednesday.

"I said, ‘Honorable Prime Minister, I am appealing to you as a mother or sister, expecting that if you cut off the MOD off budget, then the envelopes we were handing to the parents of the fallen servicemen, we can’t support them now, but Ms. Margarita has nothing to do with those off budget envelopes,” she said.

Margarita Khachatryan emphasized that if the state budget revenues increased, as the Prime Minister stated, then "I show the place, help the fallen servicemen’s families who are socially disadvantaged."

She was outraged that people are trying to criticize her on social media.

"The one who did not serve in the army cannot criticize the black-clad mother [of a fallen soldier],” she noted in particular. “We have opened self-catering kitchens at the military units near the city, but we have done nothing for the soldiers on the frontlines."
