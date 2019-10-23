Samuel Moorat Armenian college in France attacked

The Samuel Moorat Armenian College in Sevres, France, has been attacked, Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian wrote on her Twitter.
The ambassador has condemned this act of vandalism.
“We are gravely concerned about repeated vandalism against the Armenian Samuel College Moorat of Sèvres. These acts must not go unpunished,” she tweeted.
Nous sommes gravement préoccupés des vandalismes répétés contre le Collège arménien Samuel #Moorat de #Sèvres. Ces actes ne doivent pas rester impunis. pic.twitter.com/XHNHxwJGtL— Hasmik Tolmajian (@tolmajian) 23 октября 2019 г.