Samuel Moorat Armenian college in France attacked
Samuel Moorat Armenian college in France attacked
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The Samuel Moorat Armenian College in Sevres, France, has been attacked, Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian wrote on her Twitter.

The ambassador has condemned this act of vandalism.

“We are gravely concerned about repeated vandalism against the Armenian Samuel College Moorat of Sèvres. These acts must not go unpunished,” she tweeted. 
