Russian Defense Ministry publishes map of implementation of deals with Turkey in Syria
Russian Defense Ministry publishes map of implementation of deals with Turkey in Syria
Region:Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Russian Defense Ministry published on its website a map of the implementation of the agreement with Turkey on Syria. 

According to the statement, 15 posts of the Syrian border service will be located on the Syrian-Turkish border.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held six-hour talks in Sochi on the situation in Syria. As a result, they reaffirmed their commitment to the unity and territorial integrity of the Arab Republic and the national security of Turkey and expressed their support for the Adana agreement.

Following the talks, a memorandum of understanding of 10 points was signed. 

They will facilitate the withdrawal of units of the Kurdish liberation forces 30 kilometers from the border, which should be completed within 150 hours. After that, the Russian and Turkish military will begin joint patrols to a depth of 10 kilometers from the border to the west and east of the operation area, with the exception of the city of Qamishli.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
