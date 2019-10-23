News
Armenia, Georgia officials discuss energy cooperation
Armenia, Georgia officials discuss energy cooperation
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Territorial Development of Georgia Maya Tskitishvili.

The parties noted that bilateral meetings help in discussing the agenda of the Armenian-Georgian cooperation, as well as in seeking opportunities to expand and deepen partnership in new directions.

The interlocutors discussed various issues related to the development of transport and infrastructure within the North-South corridor.

They touched upon cooperation in the field of renewable energy and exchange of experience, as well as prospects for the implementation of joint infrastructure projects.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
