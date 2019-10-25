Protests continue in Lebanon

Protest rallies are continuing in Lebanon for the ninth day, and it could paralyze the country despite the president’s offer to meet with protesters, AFP reported.
Protests are held in all cities and villages, which led to the closure of banks and schools. Participants demand the resignation of the current leadership of the country.
Waving Lebanese national flags, protesters demand the resignation of all Lebanese political leaders.
Trying to calm down the protesters, Prime Minister Saad Hariri pushed through a package of economic reforms, and President Michel Aoun suggested Thursday to meet with representatives of the demonstrators to discuss their demands. However, the latter demand that the government resign in order to set the stage for new elections.