Monday
October 28
Newsweek announces name of new potential heir to head of ISIS
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Abdullah Qardash is the possible successor to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was allegedly killed during a special operation by US forces in Idlib province. Newsweek reported that al-Baghdadi had already appointed Qardash to the top of the group in August.

An anonymous source at the intelligence said that al-Baghdadi had not been in real control of ISIS lately, and Qardash had in fact become his successor. “Kardashian was a nominal leader.

"Baghdadi was a figurehead. He was not involved in operations or day-to-day," the source said. "All Baghdadi did was say yes or no—no planning."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
