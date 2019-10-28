News
Serbia to open embassy in Yerevan, cancel entry visas for Armenian citizens
Serbia to open embassy in Yerevan, cancel entry visas for Armenian citizens
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Serbia canceled entry visas for the Armenian citizens, and also announced the opening of an embassy in Yerevan, the Serbian government approved the relevant decision at a meeting on Monday.

According to the statement, Armenian citizens, owners of passports, can enter, move and stay in Serbia for a period of up to 90 days from the date of entry into the country, for 180 days, Glasnik reported.

The Serbian Embassy will be opened in Yerevan.

The intention to cancel the visa regime for Armenian citizens was announced in early October following an official visit to Serbia by Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
