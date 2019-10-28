Serbia to open embassy in Yerevan, cancel entry visas for Armenian citizens

Joshua Kucera: US House's vote on Armenian Genocide resolution appears more likely to succeed

Issues on technical requirements for automobile transportation under new EEU regulations discussed

Putin signs decree on conferring Order of Friendship to Armenian archbishop

Acting National Security Service director: Armenia's borders protected

Lawyer on charge brought against Armenian ex-parliamentary speaker

Artsrun Hovhannisyan: Military police officers find soldier who left voluntarily

Ministry of Emergencies: 77% more fires were registered this year

CB: High rates of tax collection will be ensured by reducing shadow economy

Newspaper: Nairi Hunanyan has been using psychotropic drugs since 2010

Trump says Adam Schiff is greatest informant, corrupt official

Attorney: Charge brought against Armenian ex-parliamentary speaker groundless

ECHR receives applications of Armenian 2nd President Robert Kocharyan

Penitentiary, probation services in Armenia gives negative opinion on Nairi Hunanyan’s release

Emergencies Ministry: Armenian rescuers need helicopters

Acting police chief: Units of mobile patrol service will be set in Armenia in 2020

Acting police chief: Armenia to reduce number of pre-trial detention cells

Interdepartmental Commission discusses process of developing Armenian national security strategy

Bulgarian FM in Armenia, Simon Martirosyan wins gold, 28.10.2019 digest

Russian Defense Minister to visit Armenia

Kremlin reacts with caution to US allegations of elimination of ISIS leader

Armenian PM congratulates Czech counterpart on national holiday

Ankara: Turkish military will kill any Kurdish fighter who remains along border region in northern Syria

Demonstrators block numerous roads in Lebanon

Chief of Armenian General Staff visits central military hospital

Demonstrators attack Turkish official in London

Xilinx-Armenia head: Intellectual potential of country becomes reason for entering Armenian market

Armenian parliament former speaker Ara Babloyan is charged

Armenia urges member states of Non-Aligned Movement to respect negotiations and OSCE Minsk Group’s efforts

Two killed in Baghdad protests

Armenian ex-parliamentary speaker: I will fight until the end

Artsakh President meets with Robert Amirkhanyan

Minister: Goal of authorities is to turn Armenia into regional technology center

Russian Armed Forces delegation arrives in Armenia

Judge rejects motion disputing termination of Sanasaryan's powers

Armenian MP addresses PM with demand to impeach Public Council President

Armenia's Pashinyan receives Bulgarian Deputy PM

Armenia Special Investigation Service summons ex-parliamentary speaker

SkyPower company delegation to arrive in Armenia

Arman Sargsyan on holding position of Armenia Police Chief: No doubt I would like to stay

Armenia political scientist: Raising ministers' salaries is manifestation of apparent corruption

Armenian judge: There are circumstances that may become reason for my self-recusal

Armenian minister receives WB representative Harry Patrinos

Armenia National Security Service acting director on MP's information about October 27, 1999 events

CB head: Macroeconomic forecasts of government for 2020 are close to CB forecasts

US to expand sanctions against Iran

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Official: Due to poor knowledge of their rights and duties, police find it difficult to use weapons

Armenia ex-ruling party official: FM's comments on scandalous interview with BBC are ridiculous

Statue of Van Damme placed in Azerbaijan's Vandam

Yerevan judge denies motion to separate Davit Sanasaryan's case

Ankara considers Russian, Turkish, Syrian interaction to be important

Karabakh President meets with locals of Martuni region's Kherkhan village

Lavrov: US withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies will be sad

Hackers attack Georgian president website

Financing of Emergencies Ministry to increase by 17.2% in 2020

Yerevan hosts international workshop: Mechanisms of exchange of real owners, information discussed

His Holiness Karekin II receives delegation led by Swiss Bible Society General Secretary

Serbia to open embassy in Yerevan, cancel entry visas for Armenian citizens

CB: Average inflation in Armenia in 2020 will increase briefly and remain low

Acting police chief: Armenia is not a police state

Samvel Babayan-led political party officially registered in Karabakh

Armenian acting police chief visits military posts on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Over AMD 34 billion planned to be allocated to Armenian special services in 2020

Armenian parliamentary speaker meets with Venice Commission President

EU member states agree to delay Brexit until January 31, 2020

Armenia Central Bank employee salaries to increase

Trial on Davit Sanasaryan's case kicks off (PHOTOS)

Armenian newspaper editor on protests in Lebanon

Armenia NSS acting chief on involving Hrayr Tovmasyan in case: Investigation still underway

Armenian Finance Ministry: Government's debt indicator this year will be 50% of GDP

Armenia CB chief on Doing Business 2020 report: Not sure our partners will be ready to admit technical mistakes

Armenia to host Agora Yerevan 2020 for the first time

Armenia Central Bank: By end of year, our currency reserves will be higher than previous years

Javadyan: Armenian CB is not yet competitive with commercial banks

NSS acting chief: Artur Vanetsyan not to be arrested

Karabakh legislature speaker congratulates Canada’s Parliamentary Friends of People of Artsakh group members

Sona Aghekyan: We give AMD 387 million for Armenia PM, parliament speaker to live in government mansion

Rep. Jim McGovern: Recognizing Armenian Genocide important from human rights perspective

Armenia opposition MP: This budget is not revolutionary, life will not improve with this economic growth

Armenian FM: Armenia and Azerbaijani leaders’ meeting not scheduled yet

FM: Bulgaria facilitates dialogue between Armenia and EU on visa liberalization

Writer and dissident Vladimir Bukovsky dies in UK

Zakharieva: Armenia and Bulgaria need direct regular flights

Armenia and Bulgaria sign readmission deal

President: Armenia can become large international “port” in global data “ocean”

Residents of some Yerevan buildings are protesting

Armenian FM: Cavusoglu’s statements deserve all condemnation

Armenian PM Pashinyan: Defense spending is planned to increase next year

Bulgarian FM: Karabakh conflict should be resolved under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group

Armenia suspended official: FM Mnatsakanyan accepted fact that I am corruptor

Mark Esper, Azerbaijani defense minister discuss prospects of military cooperation

Finance Ministry: Average inflation in Armenia may be about 2%

Finance Minister: High indicator of economic growth in 2019 is due to services and industry

German companies are interested in Armenia

Ambassador: Armenia can learn from Korea’s IT experience

ESRI introduces unified data entry program in China

Sharmazanov: Another myth exploded today in Armenian parliament. Get ready for the worst

PM: I am not satisfied with road construction standard, quality in Armenia

Armenian NSS: Cases of forgery, sale of official documents revealed, 2 people arrested

Fernandez wins Argentina’s presidential election