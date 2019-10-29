Yerevan hosts discussions on Armenia road safety

YEREVAN. – Discussions on Armenia's road safety are underway in Yerevan on October 29. The discussions are organized by "Safer Cities: Roads and Pedestrian Assistance in Gyumri" project funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
According to the EBRD data, the number of road accidents and casualties in the 11 months of 2018 in Armenia has already exceeded the figures of the previous three years. As a result of 108 traffic accidents, 10 fatalities and 154 injuries were registered in the country. Forty percent of these accidents were caused by pedestrians.
It is planned to raise awareness of drivers and pedestrians, as well as to organize the work with police and other state agencies.