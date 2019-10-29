US Congressman: Today is the right day to recognize Armenian Genocide

Today is a great day because after decades of struggle, this house will recognize the Armenia genocide, said US Congressman Brad Sherman at the US House of Representatives during the debates on Armenian Genocide historic vote.

“But this great day belongs to Nancy Pelosi, our speaker who made the decision to bring it to the floor where we will pass this resolution,” he said. “We always should have recognized the Armenian genocide, but we were told again and again that we wouldn't do it because we have this great alliance with turkey. Great alliance? It's been a great alliance for Turkey. We defended them from communism. We defended them from the Soviet Union. We provided them $23 billion in aid, and we are the reason why there's not an independent Kurdistan in northern Iraq.”

From 1915 to 1923, the ottoman empire massacred 1.5 million Armenians, the first genocide of the 20th century, he added.

“There is no doubt that this occurred, even the administration testified before our committee last week. The massacre of 1.35 million -- 1.5 million Armenians was one of the greatest crimes of the 20th century and this is not in dispute,” Sherman said.

According to him, it's time to recognize this genocide to remove a stain on America’s honor because up until now, “we have hidden and refused to acknowledge the truth.”

“Germany committed a genocide during World War II and has acknowledged it from the 1940's. Germany has moved on to be a prosperous and strong democracy. Turkey continues to deny the genocide. Then passes law preventing the discussion of the genocide,” he added.

According to him, Turkey will be a great ally of the US, only when it recognizes the first genocide of the 20th century, “only when it allows free discussion of its own history by its own people.”

“So today is the right day to recognize the first genocide of the 20th century. We should have done it earlier. We should do it every year on the anniversary in April, but it starts here and now. And finally, America can stand up, along with so many other countries that have recognized that genocide,” he concluded.

The vote would take place soon thereafter after the discussions.

If passed the resolution will not only reaffirm the US House of Representative’s record on the Armenian Genocide, but will require any sitting US President to use the term “Genocide” during the annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration address to the nation on April 24.