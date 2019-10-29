News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.15
EUR
527.38
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
US Congressman: Today is the right day to recognize Armenian Genocide
US Congressman: Today is the right day to recognize Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Today is a great day because after decades of struggle, this house will recognize the Armenia genocide, said US Congressman Brad Sherman at the US House of Representatives during the debates on Armenian Genocide historic vote.

“But this great day belongs to Nancy Pelosi, our speaker who made the decision to bring it to the floor where we will pass this resolution,” he said. “We always should have recognized the Armenian genocide, but we were told again and again that we wouldn't do it because we have this great alliance with turkey. Great alliance? It's been a great alliance for Turkey. We defended them from communism. We defended them from the Soviet Union. We provided them $23 billion in aid, and we are the reason why there's not an independent Kurdistan in northern Iraq.”

From 1915 to 1923, the ottoman empire massacred 1.5 million Armenians, the first genocide of the 20th century, he added.

“There is no doubt that this occurred, even the administration testified before our committee last week. The massacre of 1.35 million -- 1.5 million Armenians was one of the greatest crimes of the 20th century and this is not in dispute,” Sherman said.

According to him, it's time to recognize this genocide to remove a stain on America’s honor because up until now, “we have hidden and refused to acknowledge the truth.”

“Germany committed a genocide during World War II and has acknowledged it from the 1940's. Germany has moved on to be a prosperous and strong democracy. Turkey continues to deny the genocide. Then passes law preventing the discussion of the genocide,” he added.

According to him, Turkey will be a great ally of the US, only when it recognizes the first genocide of the 20th century, “only when it allows free discussion of its own history by its own people.”

“So today is the right day to recognize the first genocide of the 20th century. We should have done it earlier. We should do it every year on the anniversary in April, but it starts here and now. And finally, America can stand up, along with so many other countries that have recognized that genocide,” he concluded.

The vote would take place soon thereafter after the discussions.

If passed the resolution will not only reaffirm the US House of Representative’s record on the Armenian Genocide, but will require any sitting US President to use the term “Genocide” during the annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration address to the nation on April 24.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Katherine Clark on Armenian Genocide resolution: I raise today in support of H.R. 296
More than 100 years ago, an estimated 1.5 million Armenians were massacred by the Ottoman Empire…
 On October 31, US Congress to pass resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide?
The Turkish Embassy in Washington has launched a mobilization campaign at highest level against House Resolution 296…
 Congressman Schiff optimistic on vote of US recognition of Armenian Genocide
Congressman Adam Schiff expressed that he is more optimistic about vote on H.Res. 296 than any other time in the past two decades…
 Armenian Genocide historic vote will be today
The US House of Representatives Rules Committee has approved the resolution recognizing the Genocide…
 US former ambassador to UN claims US likely to adopt Armenian genocide
“Armenian-Americans and Rep. Adam Schiff have tried for years to get Congress to recognize the Armenian Genocide…
 Joshua Kucera: US House's vote on Armenian Genocide resolution appears more likely to succeed
While it is nearly universally acknowledged that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos