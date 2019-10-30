News
News
Delegates of Georgian Ministry of Defense visit Armenia (PHOTO)
Delegates of Georgian Ministry of Defense visit Armenia (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

From October 28 to 30, the delegation led by Deputy Rector of the National Defense Academy of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, Colonel Mamia Balakhadze was in Armenia on a working visit, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

 

On the first day of the visit that was made possible through the annual cooperation plan of the Ministries of Defense of Armenia and Georgia, the Armenian party introduced the guests to the reforms made in the defense education sector and at the military training institutions of the Ministry of Defense and the leading experience at the administrative complex of the ministry.

 

During the visit, the Georgian delegation paid visits to the military training institutions of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and met with the schools’ leaderships and the organizers of education.

 

Based on the results, the parties reached an agreement on expansion of the volume of cooperation in the military education sector between the two countries and further deepening of the existing mutual cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն
