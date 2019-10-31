YEREVAN. – Approximately 140 million drams are envisaged to be allocated to the office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs under the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to continue the Step toward Home program in 2020. Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia said this on October 31, at the joint sitting of parliamentary standing committees during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
According to him, the goal of the program is to promote the preservation and unity of Armenians. “We plan to host 800 people from 13 to 22 years old. They will get to know Armenia in a comprehensive way, become aware of the opportunities available at us, improve their Armenian, and so on,” Sinanyan explained, adding that they plan to maintain the camp format, which will allow young people to communicate in nature.