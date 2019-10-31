News
Thursday
October 31
News
Thursday
October 31
Armenian education minister: I don't want to comment on statement by rejected leader
Armenian education minister: I don't want to comment on statement by rejected leader
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I believe you’ve seen sharp turns during the administration of Serzh Sargsyan. This is what Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan told journalists today, in response to the statement by third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

 

“He also talked about making irresponsible decisions and changing decisions. I believe you’ve seen sharp turns during the administration of Serzh Sargsyan and how the system was turned upside down during those sharp turns. Our government stays true to its revolutionary ideas. This is all I can say. I don’t want to comment on the statement by a rejected leader,” he noted.

 

Yesterday Serzh Sargsyan declared that he is afraid of the devastating policy that the irresponsible populists of Armenia are leading.
This text available in   Հայերեն
