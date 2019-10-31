News
Turkish politician suggests naming children after perpetrators of Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish politicians are having trouble coming back to their senses after the US House of Representatives passed the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide. They are so hysterical that a Turkish politician has even suggested naming Turkish children after the criminals who perpetrated the Armenian Genocide.

 

The politician has referred to the proposal as a worthy “response”. Moreover, the politician doesn’t care that Turkish children (even girls) will be named after people who are “known” in world history as organizers of the first genocide and war criminals. Member of the nationalist Good Party Yavuz Agiralioglu suggests naming Turkish children after Enver, Cemal and Talaat Pashas.

 

After WWI, the war crimes tribunal in Constantinople found Enver and Talaat Pashas guilty of organizing the mass murders of the Armenians.

 

The blind range to deny the Armenian Genocide is not only bothering Turkish politicians from thinking, but is also pushing them to make absurd and cynical suggestions and statements, and this reaffirms the fact that no national or religious minority can be safe in a country that has no regret and takes pride in its war criminals and the most bloody episodes of its history.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
