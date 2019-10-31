ISIS confirms Baghdadi's death, announces new leader's name

ISIS has confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, reports Reuters, citing Amaq.
Baghdadi was murdered by US Special Forces in northwest Syria this past weekend.
ISIS hadn’t commented on Baghdadi’s death until now. Amaq has also reported the name of the new leader, that is, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi.
Researcher at the University of Suonsi Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi, a specialist on ISIS, said the name is unfamiliar, but he might be Haj Abdullah whom the US Department of State also considered Baghdadi’s potential successor, adding that Haj might have changed his name after becoming the new leader of ISIS.