Armenian Assembly of America calls on Senate to pass Armenian Genocide Resolution

Following the historic and overwhelming bipartisan vote in favor of H.Res. 296 in the House of Representatives, the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) presses for passage of the stand-alone Senate resolution on the Armenian Genocide, S.Res.150, Armenian Assembly of America said in a statement.
“Given the ongoing reality and dangers of genocide and ethnic cleansing – whether the Kurds, the Rohingya, or the Armenians of Artsakh – we strongly support passage of the Senate Genocide Resolution and welcome the increasing calls by numerous Senators to adopt it,” stated the Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny.
S.Res.150 expresses the sense of the Senate that it is the policy of the United States to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance, the source added.
The Armenian Assembly of America has worked vigorously since the 1970s to combat the dangers of genocide denial and fully supports affirmation of the U.S. record on the Armenian Genocide in both the House and the Senate.