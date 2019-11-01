Finance Ministry: Armenia to receive additional 12 billion from Eurasian Economic Union

Based on the new distribution of customs revenues in the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenia will receive 1.22% of the total funds. This is what Minister of Finance of Armenia Atom Janjughazyan declared during a preliminary discussion on the draft of the 2020 State Budget held as part of the joint session of parliamentary committees today.
The minister stated that, in accordance with the new procedure for tax privileges, Armenia will receive an additional AMD 12,000,000,000 this year. The minister assessed this achievement as “positive” and informed that the agreement must be termless.