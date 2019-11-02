Avetik Chalabyan: National Agenda party positions itself as opposition party

The goal of the National Agenda party is to come to power, member of the constituent committee of the party Avetik Chalabyan told reporters on Saturday.

When asked whether the National Agenda party will operate in the power or opposition field, Chalabyan noted: “Any party, depending on the votes of the voters, may both be the opposition one, and part of the ruling coalition.”

According to him, now they create an extra-parliamentary party and position themselves as an opposition party to the authorities, which does not mean that they are going to be opposition representatives after the next parliamentary elections. It depends on what kind of votes the voter will give them.

“Our goal is not to be in opposition, our goal is to come to power and realize our political programs in this status,” he said.