Erdogan may cancel US visit over vote on Armenian Genocide resolution

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan may cancel his visit to Washington because of the Armenian Genocide resolution passed by the House of Representatives last week, three Turkish officials told Reuters.
Erdogan was expected to arrive in the U.S. on November 13 at President Donald Trump’s invitation, but he said the vote on the at President Donald Trump’s invitation put a “question mark” over the plans.
“These steps seriously overshadow ties between the two countries. Due to these decisions, Erdogan’s visit has been put on hold,” a senior Turkish official said.