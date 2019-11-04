Armenia president meets with heads of Synopsis and Synopsis Armenia

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Synopsis President Chi-Foon Chan, President of Synopsis Armenia Yervant Zorian and director Hovik Musayelyan.
The interlocutors talked about the plans of the company. According Chi-Foon Chan, during the visit he plans to visit Gyumri, where the company intends to set up a branch. Implementation of educational programs is underway at the Gyumri branch of the Polytechnic University, he added.
President Sarkissian noted that Gyumri is really of great interest and the right place for this project.
He briefed the guests on another presidential initiative - the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) program, aimed at the development of science and technology. Sarkissian said he would be happy to see the Synopsis company among the major partners of the program.