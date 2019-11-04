Armenian MP: I hope CSTO has positive impact on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

I hope the Collective Security Treaty Organization has a positive impact on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Tigran Urikhanyan declared during a roundtable discussion entitled “The Role of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Ensuring Regional Security” today.

The MP voiced hope that the Organization wouldn’t use its military potential and that the Organization’s functionality, which Armenia is also honorably responsible for, would become the guarantor of peace in the region.

The MP indicated two major threats that should give the Organization something to think about, and those threats are the invisible threat and the threat of cybercrime.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.