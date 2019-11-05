News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Newspaper: Decision made to apprehend Vitaly Balasanyan?
Newspaper: Decision made to apprehend Vitaly Balasanyan?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The decision to bring the retired secretary of the Artsakh National Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan to the SIS was submitted to the Artsakh Prosecutor's Office, Hraparak daily wrote.

By the way, earlier, through the Artsakh Police, the Special Investigation Service had sent a notice to Vitaly Balasanyan to summon him to an interview in relation to the criminal case of the events of March 1, 2008, but later, Balasanyan sent a letter stating that he had received the notice after the deadline for showing up at the interview referred to in the notice.

According to the newspaper, the lawyers explained that the SIS cannot arrest a citizen of Artsakh, if such a decision is made, it is illegal. 

They can only seek and apply to the Artsakh Prosecutor's Office asking to extradite a person who has committed a crime on the territory of their country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Golos Armenii: Reincarnation of first Armenian oligarch Khachatur Sukiasyan
The newspaper recalls that the company led by businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan was granted tax preferences...
 Newspaper: Prime Minister's spokesman on withdrawal of Russian military base from Armenia
“The Armenian policy is implemented by the government in the person of the government’s head…
Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker on Public Council and its president
Touching upon the resignation of President of the...
 Sharmazanov: Armenian PM once again misleads naive people
"In Artsakh, Aliyev is not considered well-educated, conspiracy forces do not seek war…
Arthur Ghazinyan: "People" stayed at the broken trough
A smooth transition is being made from the...
 Newspaper: “Most corrupt” Armenia police officer is already in US
According to our information, he has businesses there…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos