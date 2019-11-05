Russian MP says Armenia has not addressed CSTO over shelling of its territory

The CSTO member states attach great importance to measures to prevent terrorism, Russian MP said in Yerevan where a meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly is being held.
Asked whether the recent shelling of the civilian population in Armenia’s Tavush province by the Azerbaijani armed forces can be qualified as a manifestation of terrorism, and how the CSTO reacts to this, Konstantin Zatulin said that the matter of increasing tension in the Karabakh conflict zone was discussed at today's meeting.
At the same time, he noted that if in Yerevan they believe it is necessary to discuss the problem of shelling its territory by Azerbaijan during the CSTO meetings, they have the right to do so.
“But I have not heard that official Yerevan included this issue on the agenda of discussions,” he said, recalling that all CSTO member countries have a certain responsibility with respect to each other.
Konstantin Zatulin emphasized that Russia perceives Armenia its ally, and when there is a real threat, Moscow is ready to launch the CSTO mechanisms in order to protect the ally.
“I want to remind of the Russian 102nd military base that is located on the territory of Armenia, and it is not an eye candy ,” the deputy concluded.