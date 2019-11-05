News
Armenia 2nd President's son: Robert Kocharyan has supporters, but they are in fear
Armenia 2nd President's son: Robert Kocharyan has supporters, but they are in fear
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has supporters, but there is an atmosphere of fear. This is what Robert Kocharyan’s son, Levon Kocharyan told journalists today.

According to him, there is an objective to raise the awareness of residents of provinces about what is going on. “There are supporters. I personally receive many letters from people living in different provinces. The authorities want to create the impression that there are no supporters, and there is an atmosphere of fear. There are many supporters, but they are in fear.”

When journalists asked Levon Kocharyan why he comes to his father’s trials alone, he said the following: “I decide to attend the trials. My family and I don’t find it appropriate for all of us to come.”

In response to the claims of political scientist Styopa Safaryan that Narek Mutafyan had attacked him and that Levon Kocharyan had supported Narek Mutafyan, Robert Kocharyan’s son said he wouldn’t like to comment on anything Safaryan says.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
