Catholicos of All Armenians receives University of South Bohemia Rector

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today received Rector of the University of South Bohemia of the Czech Republic Tomáš Machula and Pro-Rector Radka Zavodsky at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. Machula and Zavodksy were accompanied by Ruben Mirzakhanyan, Rector of the Armenian State Pedagogical University after Khachatur Abovyan.

During the meeting, Ruben Mirzakhanyan congratulated the Catholicos of All Armenians on the 20th anniversary of his enthronement, introduced the guests and touched upon the effective cooperation between the two universities.

The Catholicos of All Armenians gave his blessings to the guests and expressed joy for the effective cooperation between the two universities which will help raise the level of education of the students pursuing their studies in both countries.

In his turn, Rector Tomáš Machula attached importance to the role of culture and the church in educating young people and voiced hope that this visit would serve as a basis for the establishment of fruitful cooperation between the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and the University of South Bohemia of the Czech Republic.