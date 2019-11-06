Foreign Minister: Sense of wisdom in Armenia-EU relations brought to CEPA

The sense of wisdom prevailed in Armenia-EU relations, and this brought to the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during the Q&A session at the Eastern Partnership 10th anniversary Ministerial meeting in Stockholm
“It’s different from Association Agreements, but it is basically everything Association minus DCFTA. So, yes we have different bilateral agendas, but the sense of belonging, the bigger picture of Europe is what Eastern Partnership makes up.
And I am squaring it in the broader picture of the challenges, security challenges that we are facing in the world today, not individually only, we all have different security challenges, not merely collectively, but globally, in the context of Europe, I think, this is where we have to keep on calculating what is Eastern Partnership in the broader context of Europe,” he said.
He mentioned important instruments and tools from “digitalization to TENT to all the other things that we have, rule of law, democracy, to small and medium size enterprises”.