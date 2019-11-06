CIS border group to hold first military drills in 2020

CIS border group will conduct drills 2020 for the first time in Russia with the involvement of military forces and assets, Russian Colonel-General Alexander Manilov told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, this training will be conducted for the first time using the forces and means of all interacting structures.

The development of interaction between the participants of the created group will take place in spring and summer, the final stage is scheduled for next fall, he added.

A number of command and staff trainings have been conducted on the territory of Kazakhstan to work out individual tasks and components related to the actions of the group in crisis situations, the Colonel-General noted.