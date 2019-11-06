News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 06
USD
476.84
EUR
528.86
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.84
EUR
528.86
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
CIS border group to hold first military drills in 2020
CIS border group to hold first military drills in 2020
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

CIS border group will conduct drills 2020 for the first time in Russia with the involvement of military forces and assets, Russian Colonel-General Alexander Manilov told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, this training will be conducted for the first time using the forces and means of all interacting structures.

The development of interaction between the participants of the created group will take place in spring and summer, the final stage is scheduled for next fall, he added.

A number of command and staff trainings have been conducted on the territory of Kazakhstan to work out individual tasks and components related to the actions of the group in crisis situations, the Colonel-General noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin has initiative to create CIS financial market
“It is necessary to develop cooperation in the monetary sphere, to coordinate monetary policy…
 CIS Council of Heads of Migration Agencies holds session in Yerevan
The parties presented the state of migration in their...
 Lukashenko urges CIS colleagues to support new Ukrainian government
“Speaking about the new government in Ukraine, I would like to urge you to support this government…
 Yerevan among most popular CIS cities for autumn trips
In October, tourists can visit festivals and take part in holidays in several cities of the Commonwealth of Independent States countries…
 Acting NSS head: The goal of military drills has been achieved
The exercise demonstrated a high degree of training of all units…
 Border Troops Commander: Protecting the borders of Armenia - protecting the borders of the entire CIS
Summing up the completed Ararat Anti-Terror 2019 drill, Sargsyan noted the coherence of the units…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos