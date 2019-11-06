Greece President visits Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

At the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians today received the delegation led by President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who is in Armenia on an official visit, as reported the Information Center of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Welcoming the high-ranking guest’s visit to the spiritual center of all Armenians around the world, the Supreme Patriarch stated that the friendship between the Greeks and Armenians traces back to centuries and affirmed the fact that the close ties between the two countries have a positive impact on the Greeks and Armenians scattered across the globe.

Expressing gratitude to the Greek authorities for the generosity towards the Armenian community and the Armenian Diocese, the Supreme Patriarch attached importance to the role of the Armenian Apostolic and Greek Orthodox Churches in the deepening of fraternal ties and the ongoing cordial ties. The Catholicos of All Armenians also conveyed his warm greetings and kind wishes to Bartholomew I, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople and Ieronymos II, Archbishop of Athens and All Greece.

The President of Greece stated that the history and friendship of the Greeks and Armenians are mixed with bloodshed, and so Greece also alludes to and remembers the crimes of the early 20th century in order to rule out their repetition. He also emphasized that Greece is willing to support Armenia’s development and advancement.

The President also transmitted to His Holiness the greetings and kind wishes of the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople and the Archbishop of Athens and All Greece.