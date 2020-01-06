National Agenda Party's council calls on Armenian authorities to maintain active neutrality

The death of commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3 has sharply escalated the multi-party conflict that has been going on for decades. This is stated in the statement issued by the council of the National Agenda Party.

“The council of the National Agenda Party expresses its condolence to the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran and voices hope that all the forces engaged in the conflict in the Middle East will refrain from taking further action to destabilize the situation and will try to resolve the discrepancies through peaceful means.

The council of the National Agenda Party also calls on the authorities of the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh to maintain active neutrality at the same time and do everything possible to help reduce the tension that has been caused. At the same time, taking into consideration the possibility of further escalation of the conflict in the region, we express hope that the authorities and the leadership of the Armenian army take necessary additional actions to ensure the security of our country’s borders and critical infrastructures,” the council’s statement reads.