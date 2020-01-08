Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyers file cassation appeal

YEREVAN. – The legal defense team of the second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, has filed a cassation appeal today. Hayk Alumyan, one of Kocharyan's attorneys, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The defense team has appealed the December 20, 2019 decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal on Kocharyan's case, and whereby it denied the motion of his legal defendants challenging the first-instance court’s November 7, 2019 decision to declare inadmissible the application of bail as a pretrial measure for Kocharyan.
On November 7, 2019, the Court of First Instance had denied the Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys’ motion to release him on bail.
Kocharyan is charged in the March 1, 2008 criminal case with overthrowing the constitutional order.