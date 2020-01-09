Armenian ex-defense minister's lawyer continues submission of petition launched in December

Karen Mezhlumyan, the lawyer of Armenia's ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan, continued the submission of the petition launched in December and supplemented it with some arguments.
The hearing was adjourned in early December and resumed today. At the beginning of the meeting, it turned out that the lawyer of ex-president Robert Kocharyan, Hayk Alumyan, intends to submit a petition for the judge’s self-recusation, while the lawyer of Yuri Khachaturov, Mihran Poghosyan has another urgent court hearing.
After hearing the views of the parties on further action, the judge decided to listen to Karen Mezhlumyan. The representative of the injured party, Seda Safaryan, tried to interfere with the lawyer's speech and reproaching the judge for allowing the lawyer to submit arguments for the second time. The judge did not accept the objection.