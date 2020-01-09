News
Lebanese court forbids Ghosn to leave country
Lebanese court forbids Ghosn to leave country
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents, Car World

A Lebanese court has banned former Nissan head Carlos Ghosn from leaving the country, Reuters reported

Carlos Ghosn, who was under house arrest in Tokyo, fled in late December. He reached Beirut via a private jet through Istanbul, from where he officially announced his whereabouts. The Japanese side demands to extradite Ghosn for his arrest. Interpol issued an international notice requesting his arrest.

He is charged with under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds.

Last spring, his lawyers paid a security deposit of 1.5 billion yen (about $ 15 million), after which he was released on bail. Before the trial, which was to be held in Japan in the spring of 2020, he had no right to leave the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
