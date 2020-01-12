News
Spain, Gibraltar detain criminal group engaged in migrants' transportation
Spain, Gibraltar detain criminal group engaged in migrants' transportation
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The Spanish National Police and Gibraltar law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation against a criminal group that transported migrants, TASS reported referring to Spanish police press release.

The operation was coordinated with the European Police Agency (Europol).  Law enforcement officers detained 47 people.About 200 police officers took part in the operation from Spain.

The criminal organization charged migrants from Morocco from  EUR 7 thousand to 8 thousand, which allowed its members to receive more than 1 million euros in profit from their activities. The group was involved in falsifying documents so that migrants could obtain visas through which they entered Gibraltar. From there, illegal immigrants on SUVs were secretly transported to Spain.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
