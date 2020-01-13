News
Monday
January 13
News
Vucic believes neither US nor Iran needs war
Vucic believes neither US nor Iran needs war
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

A full-scale war is not in the interests of either the US or Iran, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

He has to take care of the interests of Serbia, he noted adding that nobody needs war, Iranian and Persians are smart people, they always have smart leadership.

According to the Serbian President, US President Donald Trump did what he wanted, showed his strength, but he does not need a conflict with Iran before the election, TASS reported.

The President also noted that both countries are too important for Serbie, thus Belgrade will not intervene and manifest itself in the current situation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
