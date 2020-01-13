Armenia Parliament Speaker: Self-determination only path to ensuring Artsakh's security

The self-determination of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) is the only path to ensuring security of the Armenians of Artsakh. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan stated as he touched upon the 30th anniversary of the Baku pogroms.
He particularly stated the following: “We paid tribute to the victims of the pogroms that took place in 1990 in Baku.
The massacres of the Armenians that were committed for the third time in Baku over the past century, as well as the Armenian massacres organized in Sumgait, Kirovabad and other Azerbaijani settlements serve as the most brilliant evidence of the fact that even the physical safety of Armenians can’t be ensured in the territory of Azerbaijan and within the scope of sovereignty of Azerbaijan.
Based on this, the self-determination of Artsakh is the only path to ensuring security of the Armenians of Artsakh, and the Republic of Armenia is the guarantor of their security.”