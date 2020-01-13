Khajimba to not run in upcoming elections in Abkhazia

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Maternity hospital of Armenia’s Yeghvard town closing down, employees stage protest

Members of new Spanish government take oaths

Armenia car importers protesting outside State Revenue Committee

Environmentalist: Armenian government needs to get more serious about environmental issues

Armenia President attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week official opening

Process of extradition of Armenia ex-MP continues

Armenia Parliament Speaker: Self-determination only path to ensuring Artsakh's security

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: Cheap airline tickets do not include luggage

Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: We, acting Police Chief discussed changes in police (PHOTOS)

Armenia, Indonesia presidents discuss prospects of cooperation within Eurasian Economic Union

Bloomberg says he spends all his money to get rid of Trump

Australian authorities to allocate about $ 35 million to restore wildlife after fires

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee on flights to Iran: We would not make such statement if there was no danger

Volcano eruption in Ecuador

Croatia completes internal procedure to ratify Armenia-EU deal

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. Tomorrow's flight to Italy may be delayed

Iran's agency unveils video of UK envoy at unauthorized demonstration area

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Why have we “targeted” show business representatives?

Vice President of Abkhazia resigns

Armenia State Revenue Committee: We will have our representative at Lars checkpoint in February

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: We expect very serious flows in 2020

Pompeo calls for breaking deal with Cuba as part of its foreign medical programs

Expert: Independent Armenia must confirm its position on Armenian Genocide in Azerbaijan

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: We have 44% increase compared to 2017 budget revenues

SRC head: 189 thousand 19 cars passed customs clearance in Armenia in 2019

State Revenue Committee: Armenia budget revenues over fulfilled by AMD 105bn in 2019

Pashinyan: We will not allow new attempts to exterminate or deport Armenians

Pregnant woman loses unborn child in Armenia road accident

Pompeo urges Iraq to punish those guilty for Balad Air Base attack

Criminal case launched on hindering activities of Armenian TV channel journalists

Ex-defense minister considers proposals by 3 candidates for Karabakh president

New use found for nuclear waste

US and Turkey discuss NATO's increases role in Middle East

South Korea urges North Korea to refrain from offensive language with Seoul

Armenia parliament speaker says Vanetsyan-Pashinyan families' indirect debate is "domestic conversation"

Armenia parliament speaker on charge against CC president: No political persecution

Trump says he does not care whether Iran will negotiate with US

Armenia mourns for victims of Baku pogroms

Karabakh presidential adviser: Another barracks (PHOTOS)

World oil prices fluctuate

Yerevan finally covered with snow (PHOTOS)

PM: Oligarchic business model in Armenia shall be replaced by intellectual business model (VIDEO)

Iraq agrees to erect monument at Soleimani's site of death

Spaniards hold protests for country's unity

3 killed, 3 injured in Aleppo attack

Irish PM decides to hold snap parliament’s elections

Abkhazia president Raul Khajimba resigns

Donald Trump appeals to Iran's authorities

Pelosi says senators will pay to block new witnesses as part of Trump's impeachment

Mortar shelling hits Balad Air Base in Iraq

Pentagon chief says he saw no intelligence data indicating Soleimani's plans to attack US embassies

World leaders head to Oman to meet new Sultan

Iran civil aviation organization apologizes for inconsistencies on Ukrainian plane crash information

Putin offers Assad to invite Trump to Damascus

Khajimba to appeal CEC decision on re-elections in Abkhazia

Iranian MFA summons UK ambassador for participating in unauthorized rally in Tehran

Pentagon: US no longer expects attacks from Iran in response to General Soleimani's assassination

Armenian deputy PM: Our compatriot was awarded Arms Control Person of the Year price

Yerevan stabbing: Cousins hospitalized

Iranian MFA says UK envoy was arrested for attending illegal gathering

Artsakh President visits number of military units

Thousands of people evacuated in Germany to defuse WWII bombs

Spain, Gibraltar detain criminal group engaged in migrants' transportation

Abkhaz opposition leader says he personally handed over resignation demand to president

Suicide attempt prevented in Armenia

Iranian MP urges to recall UK ambassador

Armenia’s Pashinyan shares new photo from theatre

Armenian, 51, beats his parents: Injured are hospitalized

Students to hold action in protest against UK intervention in Iran affairs

German developers present new version of McLaren 720S Spider supercar

Iranian MFA opens hotline to help families of victims of plane crash near Tehran

Man, 35, hospitalized in Armenia with gunshot wound: suspect arrives at police

Armenian President sends telegram of condolences on death of Oman Sultan

Royal commission to investigate causes of forest fire to be set up in Australia

Bitcoin hits new record

Taliban radical leader killed in air strike in Afghanistan

Criminal investigation department for combating organized crime abolished in Armenia

Thailand: Thousands turn to run against dictatorship

Work on Arc de Triomphe restoration in Syria estimated at $ 1 million

Presidential elections to be held in Abkhazia on March 22

Arpine Hovhannisyan: Why do you so desperately want to the early retirement of CC judges?

Teen discovers planet on third day of internship with NASA

State Department: US intends to isolate Iran diplomatically and economically

Iran forms task force to help families of victims of Ukrainian plane crash

US State Department urges Iranian regime to apologize for UK ambassador detention

CNN: More than dozen Saudi troops to be expelled from US after deadly shooting at Florida base

Armenia Airways cancels Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flight for security reasons

Malta ex-president's son elected PM

Donald Trump tweets in Farsi and English in support of Iranian protests

Protest held in Iran: the UK ambassador was detained for several hours

Turkish human rights advocate condemns arrest of Assyrian priest, ghost of 1915 is everywhere, she says

Ukraine president addresses nation on Iran plane crash

Pashinyan is sure Armenian business “will conquer the world”

Pakistani man sentenced to 18 months for illegally crossing Armenia border

Iran president, Canada PM discuss plane crash

Vernatun political club gathers to discuss Iran developments

Armenian PM drinks apricot brandy in Yerevan bar

Armenia president to pay working visit to UAE