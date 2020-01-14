Stanislavski Russian Theater of Yerevan has new director

Director of “Armmono” International Theater Festival, actress of the Sundukyan National Academic Theater Marianna Mkhitaryan has been elected director of Stanislavski Russian Theater of Yerevan. The election was held on December 26, 2019 by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia. This is what Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Ara Khzmalyan said during a meeting with the Theater’s staff.
Mkhitaryan was the acting director of the Stanislavski Russian Theater in Yerevan for six months.
Marianna Mkhitaryan graduated from Yerevan State Institute of Art and Theater. She has worked as a film director’s assistant at Armenian Public Television and later as a film director and actress at an experimental theater in Yerevan during her years of study.
Since 1992, she has been acting at Sundukyan National Academic Theater in Yerevan and has played more than 40 roles.
She has also lectured at Yerevan State Institute of Cinema and Theater and has been the director of ‘Armmono’ International Theater Festival since 2008. She has received the Commemorative Medal of the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Gold Medal of the Ministry of Culture of Armenia.