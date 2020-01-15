News
Wednesday
January 15
News
Freedom House calls for sanctions against Chinese officials due to influence on foreign media
Freedom House calls for sanctions against Chinese officials due to influence on foreign media
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Freedom House, an American organization, called on governments around the world to impose sanctions on Chinese dignitaries and tighten broadcasting rules amid a dramatic expansion of China’s efforts to influence foreign media, Reuters reported.

"When Chinese diplomats and security agents overstep their bounds and attempt to interfere with media reporting in other countries, the host government should vigorously protest," said in a report.

Freedom House also notes the expulsion of such officials from the country.

According to the organization, the US and other countries should support policies requiring the Chinese media to disclose the cost of paid advertising, property structures, and other economic ties with Chinese government entities.

"While some aspects of this effort are in line with traditional public diplomacy, many others are covert, coercive, and potentially corrupt,” said Freedom House, which is mainly financed by the U.S. government," the statement noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
